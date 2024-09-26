Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price in Saharsa starts from Rs. 15.31 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Thar ROXX top variant goes up to Rs. 19.11 Lakhs in Saharsa.
Mahindra Thar ROXX comes with a choice of 1997
Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price in Saharsa starts from Rs. 15.31 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Thar ROXX top variant goes up to Rs. 19.11 Lakhs in Saharsa.
Mahindra Thar ROXX comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and 2184 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Mahindra Thar ROXX MX1 Petrol MT and the most priced model is Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT.
The Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price in Saharsa for 1997 cc to 2184 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 15.31 - 19.11 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Mahindra Thar ROXX dealers and showrooms in Saharsa for best offers.
Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price breakup in Saharsa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Thar ROXX is mainly compared to Tata Curvv which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Saharsa, Kia Seltos which starts at Rs. 10.9 Lakhs in Saharsa and Honda HR-V starting at Rs. 14 Lakhs in Saharsa.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Thar ROXX MX1 Petrol MT ₹ 15.31 Lakhs Mahindra Thar ROXX MX1 Diesel MT ₹ 16.45 Lakhs Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT ₹ 17.60 Lakhs Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT ₹ 19.11 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price