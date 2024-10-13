What is the on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX in Darbhanga? The on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Darbhanga is Rs. 19.11 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Darbhanga? The RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Darbhanga amount to Rs. 2.20 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Darbhanga? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Darbhanga is Rs. 31,033.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Darbhanga? The insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Darbhanga are Rs. 91,375, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.