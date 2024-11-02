What is the on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX in Lakhimpur Kheri? The on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Lakhimpur Kheri is Rs. 19.08 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Lakhimpur Kheri? The RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Lakhimpur Kheri amount to Rs. 2.16 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Lakhimpur Kheri? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Lakhimpur Kheri is Rs. 30,880.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Lakhimpur Kheri? The insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Lakhimpur Kheri are Rs. 93,114, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.