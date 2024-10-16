What is the on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX in Jhabua? The on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Jhabua is Rs. 18.95 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Jhabua? The RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Jhabua amount to Rs. 2.04 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Jhabua? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Jhabua is Rs. 30,770.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Jhabua? The insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Jhabua are Rs. 91,375, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.