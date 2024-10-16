What is the on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX in Jagdalpur? The on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Jagdalpur is Rs. 18.63 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Jagdalpur? The RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Jagdalpur amount to Rs. 1.72 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Jagdalpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Jagdalpur is Rs. 30,770.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Jagdalpur? The insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Jagdalpur are Rs. 91,375, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.