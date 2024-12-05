Sub-4m SUV Launch Date

The Jeep Sub-4m SUV launch date is yet to be announced.

Sub-4m SUV Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹10 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The Jeep Sub-4m SUV is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 1998 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

Sub-4m SUV Rivals

Honda Elevate, Mahindra Thar, Nissan Juke, Hyundai Creta and Tata Curvv are sought to be the major rivals to Jeep Sub-4m SUV.