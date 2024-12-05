Sub-4m SUVUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Jeep Sub-4m SUV Front Left Side
UPCOMING

JEEP Sub-4m SUV

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced

4.0
1 Opinion
₹10 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Sub-4m SUV Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1349.0 - 1498.0 cc

Sub-4m SUV: 1998.0 cc

Jeep Sub-4m SUV Latest Update

Sub-4m SUV Launch Date

The Jeep Sub-4m SUV launch date is yet to be announced.

Sub-4m SUV Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a

Jeep Sub-4m SUV Images

Jeep Sub-4m SUV Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
TransmissionManual
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Jeep Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Landmark Jeep - West Delhi
A31, Shivaji Marg, Moti Nagar, Karampura Industrial Area, Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9510995000
Landmark Jeep - South Delhi
D5, B1, Mathura Rd, Block E, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9510995000
Jeep Sub-4m SUV User Opinions & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Opinions
Perfect Car with Best Looks and System
The performance and value for money make this car a great choice. It has an excellent design, with stunning looks and amazing safety features, along with outstanding performance.By: Mahi (Dec 5, 2024)
