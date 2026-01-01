|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with a U2 1.5-litre CRDi and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹16.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Venue offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.
The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs or the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.3 Lakhs - 14.09 Lakhs.
The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) has Check Vehicle Status via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Find My Car, Heater, Cruise Control, Average Speed and Speed Sensing Door Lock.