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Hyundai Venue Front Right Side
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Hyundai Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

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16.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hyundai Venue Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Venue specs and features

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Prices

The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with a U2 1.5-litre CRDi and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹16.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Mileage

All variants of the Venue offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Colours

The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Engine and Transmission

The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs or the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.3 Lakhs - 14.09 Lakhs.

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Specs & Features

The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) has Check Vehicle Status via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Find My Car, Heater, Cruise Control, Average Speed and Speed Sensing Door Lock.

Hyundai Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Price

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹16.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,69,900
RTO
1,83,238
Insurance
64,439
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,18,077
EMI@34,779/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
U2 1.5-litre CRDi
Driving Range
805.5 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Capacity

Bootspace
375 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
190 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1665 mm
Width
1800 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Remote Air Purifier Operation
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Geo-fence
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Find My Car
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No
Vehicle Tracking Via App
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
No

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
4" TFT Instrument Cluster
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No

Off Road Capabilities

Gyro Meter
No
Roll Cage
No
Crawl Control
No
Brake Locking Differential
No
Washable Floor with Drain Plugs
No
Welded Tow Hooks
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (seat height: up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front Seats (Cooled)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Hyundai Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) EMI
EMI31,301 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
14,56,269
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
14,56,269
Interest Amount
4,21,785
Payable Amount
18,78,054

Hyundai Venue other Variants

Venue HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT

₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,900
RTO
64,993
Insurance
43,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,08,854
EMI@19,535/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Venue HX 4 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,89,900
RTO
74,293
Insurance
46,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,11,467
EMI@21,740/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 2 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹10.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,89,900
RTO
74,293
Insurance
46,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,11,467
EMI@21,740/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,34,900
RTO
77,443
Insurance
48,430
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,61,273
EMI@22,811/mo
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View breakup

Venue HX 5 Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Knight Edition

₹11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,69,800
RTO
79,886
Insurance
49,714
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,99,900
EMI@23,641/mo
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View breakup

Venue HX 2 1.5 Diesel MT

₹11.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,79,900
RTO
97,741
Insurance
50,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,28,227
EMI@24,250/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹11.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,89,400
RTO
81,258
Insurance
43,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,14,851
EMI@23,962/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 Plus 1.2 Petrol MT

₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,900
RTO
81,993
Insurance
50,822
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,33,215
EMI@24,357/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.2 Petrol MT

₹12.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,42,900
RTO
1,16,290
Insurance
52,404
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,12,094
EMI@26,053/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.2 Petrol MT Dual Tone

₹12.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,60,900
RTO
1,18,090
Insurance
53,067
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,32,557
EMI@26,492/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel MT

₹12.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,78,900
RTO
1,46,862
Insurance
53,729
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,79,991
EMI@27,512/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 T 1.2 Petrol MT

₹12.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,80,400
RTO
1,20,040
Insurance
53,784
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,54,724
EMI@26,969/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹12.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,81,900
RTO
1,20,190
Insurance
46,935
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,49,525
EMI@26,857/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6T Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

₹12.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,88,300
RTO
1,20,830
Insurance
54,075
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,63,705
EMI@27,162/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 T 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone

₹12.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,98,400
RTO
1,21,840
Insurance
54,447
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,75,187
EMI@27,409/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6T Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Knight Edition

₹12.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,03,200
RTO
1,22,320
Insurance
54,624
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,80,644
EMI@27,526/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition

₹13.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,11,800
RTO
1,50,975
Insurance
54,940
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,18,215
EMI@28,334/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT

₹13.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,73,400
RTO
1,58,675
Insurance
57,207
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,89,782
EMI@29,872/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹13.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,90,700
RTO
1,31,070
Insurance
50,749
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,73,019
EMI@29,512/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹13.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,07,800
RTO
1,32,780
Insurance
51,348
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,92,428
EMI@29,929/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo MT Petrol Dual Tone

₹13.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,08,700
RTO
1,32,870
Insurance
51,380
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,93,450
EMI@29,951/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,25,800
RTO
1,34,580
Insurance
51,979
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,12,859
EMI@30,368/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 7 1.5 Diesel MT

₹14.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,61,100
RTO
1,69,638
Insurance
60,435
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,673
EMI@32,062/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 7 1.5 Diesel MT Dual Tone

₹15.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,79,100
RTO
1,71,888
Insurance
61,097
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,12,585
EMI@32,511/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹14.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,94,700
RTO
1,41,470
Insurance
54,394
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,064
EMI@32,049/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹15.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,12,700
RTO
1,43,270
Insurance
55,025
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,11,495
EMI@32,488/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Knight Edition

₹16.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,84,800
RTO
1,85,100
Insurance
64,987
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,35,387
EMI@35,151/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹16.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,56,200
RTO
1,57,620
Insurance
60,056
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,74,376
EMI@35,989/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹16.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,64,100
RTO
1,58,410
Insurance
60,333
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,83,343
EMI@36,182/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹16.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,74,200
RTO
1,59,420
Insurance
60,687
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,94,807
EMI@36,428/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Knight Edition

₹17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,79,000
RTO
1,59,900
Insurance
60,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,00,255
EMI@36,545/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.5 Diesel AT

₹18.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,51,100
RTO
2,09,888
Insurance
71,107
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,32,595
EMI@39,390/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,64,000
RTO
2,11,500
Insurance
71,582
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,47,582
EMI@39,712/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹18.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,69,100
RTO
2,12,138
Insurance
71,770
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,53,508
EMI@39,839/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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