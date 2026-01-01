|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|18.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Venue HX 5 Plus 1.2 Petrol MT, equipped with a Kappa 1.2-litre MPi and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹11.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Venue deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Venue HX 5 Plus 1.2 Petrol MT is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.
The Venue HX 5 Plus 1.2 Petrol MT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.
The Venue HX 5 Plus 1.2 Petrol MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Distance to Empty.