|Engine
|1493 cc
|Mileage
|20.99 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Venue HX 2 1.5 Diesel MT, equipped with a U2 1.5-litre CRDi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹11.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Venue deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.99 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Venue HX 2 1.5 Diesel MT is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.
The Venue HX 2 1.5 Diesel MT is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.
The Venue HX 2 1.5 Diesel MT has Heater, Instantaneous Consumption, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.