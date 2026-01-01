|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Venue HX 10 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with a U2 1.5-litre CRDi and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹18.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Venue offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Venue HX 10 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.
The Venue HX 10 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs or the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.3 Lakhs - 14.09 Lakhs.
The Venue HX 10 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App and Anti Theft Immobilisation.