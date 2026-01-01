|Engine
|1493 cc
|Mileage
|17.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Venue HX 10 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone, equipped with a U2 1.5-litre CRDi and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹18.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Venue deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Venue HX 10 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.
The Venue HX 10 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.
The Venue HX 10 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone has Heater, Instantaneous Consumption, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.