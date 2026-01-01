hamburger icon
Hyundai Venue N Line Front Left Side
1/13
Hyundai Venue N Line Front Left Side
2/13
Hyundai Venue N Line Front Right Side
3/13
Hyundai Venue N Line Front View
4/13
Hyundai Venue N Line Grille
5/13
Hyundai Venue N Line Rear Left Side
6/13

Hyundai Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT

17.74 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Venue N Line Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Mileage20 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT

Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Prices

The Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT, equipped with a Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Mileage

All variants of the Venue N Line deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Colours

The Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Hazel Blue, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof, Dragon Red With Abyss Black.

Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Engine and Transmission

The Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm of torque.

Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Venue N Line's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs or the Hyundai Venue priced between ₹8 Lakhs - 15.69 Lakhs.

Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Specs & Features

The Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Hyundai Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Price

Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT

₹17.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,40,100
RTO
1,70,010
Insurance
62,997
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,73,607
EMI@38,122/mo
Hyundai Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi
Driving Range
900 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
20 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
375 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
195 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1665 mm
Width
1800 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
Adaptive With Stop and Go
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front, Rear & Side
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable Sunroof, Voice Controlled

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front & Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Hyundai Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT EMI
EMI34,310 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,96,246
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,96,246
Interest Amount
4,62,327
Payable Amount
20,58,573

Hyundai Venue N Line other Variants

Venue N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT

₹12.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,65,400
RTO
1,18,540
Insurance
46,357
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,30,797
EMI@26,455/mo
Venue N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone

₹12.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,83,400
RTO
1,20,340
Insurance
46,988
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,51,228
EMI@26,894/mo
Venue N Line N6 1.0 Turbo DCT

₹13.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,55,400
RTO
1,27,540
Insurance
49,511
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,32,951
EMI@28,650/mo
Venue N Line N6 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

₹13.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,73,400
RTO
1,29,340
Insurance
50,142
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,53,382
EMI@29,089/mo
Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

₹17.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,58,100
RTO
1,71,810
Insurance
63,628
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,94,038
EMI@38,561/mo
