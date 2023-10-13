Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Exter on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 7.09 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hyundai Exter top variant goes up to Rs. 8.72 Lakhs in Satara.
The lowest price model is
Hyundai Exter on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 7.09 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hyundai Exter top variant goes up to Rs. 8.72 Lakhs in Satara.
The lowest price model is Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT and the most priced model is Hyundai Exter S (O) 1.2 MT.
Visit your nearest
Hyundai Exter dealers and showrooms in Satara for best offers.
Hyundai Exter on road price breakup in Satara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hyundai Exter is mainly compared to Tata Punch which starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs in Satara, Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 6.79 Lakhs in Satara and Nissan Magnite starting at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs in Satara.
Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT ₹ 7.09 Lakhs Hyundai Exter EX (O) 1.2 MT ₹ 7.38 Lakhs Hyundai Exter S 1.2 MT ₹ 8.55 Lakhs Hyundai Exter S (O) 1.2 MT ₹ 8.72 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price