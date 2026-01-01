|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|19.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual, equipped with a PURETECH 110 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹10.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the C3X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 109 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the C3X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.81 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs or the Renault Kiger priced between ₹5.81 Lakhs - 10.35 Lakhs.
The C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Steering Adjustment, Parking Sensors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.