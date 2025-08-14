Citroen C3X Specifications

Citroen C3X comes in six petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.3-20.1 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The C3X measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,733 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. The ground clearance of C3X is 180 mm. A five-seat model, Citroen C3X sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Citroen C3X price starts at ₹ 7.91 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen C3X comes in 8 variants. Citroen C3X's top variant is Shine 1.2 Turbo AT
₹7.63 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.67 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.78 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.56 Lakhs*
1198 cc
CNG
Manual
₹8.71 Lakhs*
1198 cc
CNG
Manual
₹8.74 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.77 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.45 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
