Citroen C3X Specifications

Citroen C3X is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,90,800 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 1998 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Citroen C3X mileage is 18.3-20.1 kmpl.
7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Citroen C3X Specs

Citroen C3X comes in six petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.3-20.1 kmpl kmpl, depending on ...

Citroen C3X Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Shine 1.2 Turbo AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
PURETECH 110
Driving Range
549 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
205 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500-2500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharger
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15

Capacity

Bootspace
315 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Kerb Weight
1144 kg
Height
1586 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
3981 mm
Width
1733 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Citroen C3X User Reviews & Ratings

4.3
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
2
5 ratingrating star
1
Write a Review
Perfect car
Stunning looks, nice design, excellent safety features, good performance with average mileage – overall, a satisfied customer
By: Sreejith (Sept 18, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect's Car
Stunning looks with a nice design. The safety features are excellent, performance is good, and mileage is decent. Overall, I’m a satisfied customer
By: Sreejith (Sept 18, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Very good Features in this car
This car is truly a game-changer. It’s a future-ready model with excellent features, impressive mileage, and undoubtedly the best car you can get under 10 lakh.
By: Maykal (Aug 14, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Citroen C3X Variants & Price List

Citroen C3X price starts at ₹ 7.91 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen C3X comes in 8 variants. Citroen C3X's top variant is Shine 1.2 Turbo AT

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
7.63 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
7.67 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
7.78 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
8.56 Lakhs*
1198 cc
CNG
Manual
8.71 Lakhs*
1198 cc
CNG
Manual
8.74 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
8.77 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
9.45 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

