Citroen C3X Specifications

Citroen C3X comes in six petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.3-20.1 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The C3X measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,733 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. The ground clearance of C3X is 180 mm. A five-seat model, Citroen C3X sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.