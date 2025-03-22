is expected to launch on 22nd Mar 2025.
Vanquish Launch Price
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹5.5 Cr* Onwards.
Specs and Features
The Aston Martin Vanquish is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features: Engine: 5203 cc Transmission: Automatic FuelType: Petrol
Vanquish Seating Capacity
The Aston Martin Vanquish is expected to be a 2 Seater model.
Vanquish RivalsLamborghini Huracan STO
, Aston Martin DB12
, McLaren 750S
, Ferrari 812
and McLaren 720S
are sought to be the major rivals to Aston Martin Vanquish.