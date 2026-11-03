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Aston Martin prices drop in India by up to 4 crore

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 03 Nov 2026, 10:04 am
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Aston Martin has cut prices across seven India models following the India-UK FTA, with savings up to 4.02 crore. The Vanquish Volante receives the largest reduction

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante
Aston Martin prices drop in India by up to ₹4 crore
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante
Aston Martin prices drop in India by up to ₹4 crore
Aston Martin Vanquish
EMI starting at just
₹11,57,200/ month
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British luxury automaker Aston Martin has reduced prices across seven models in India following the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with savings reaching Rs. 4.02 crore. The largest reduction applies to the Vanquish Volante, the convertible version of the brand’s flagship grand tourer.

Aston Martin Product Portfolio Price Cut

The Vanquish Volante is now priced at Rs. 6.90 crore (ex-showroom), down from Rs. 10.92 crore (ex-showroom). The Vanquish Coupe has also witnessed a price revision, with its previous price tag being 10.11 crore (ex-showroom) and the revised price tag of 6.40 crore (ex-showroom), with savings of approximately 3.71 crore.

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In addition, the DB12 S range has seen huge price cuts, with the coupe now costing 4.10 crore (ex-showroom) from 6.62 crore (ex-showroom), saving around 2.52 crore. The DB12 S Volante is priced at 4.35 crore (ex-showroom) from 7 crore (ex-showroom), translating to savings of around Rs. 2.65 crore.

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Moreover, the Vantage S, which is the entry-level model in its current performance car lineup, has seen a reduction, with the Coupe now priced at 3.15 crore (ex-showroom), down from the previous 4.99 crore (ex-showroom) price tag, with savings of up to 1.84 crore. The Roadster’s price has dropped from 5.26 crore (ex-showroom) to 3.35 crore (ex-showroom), with savings of up to 1.88 crore.

Notably, the performance SUV from Aston Martin, the DBX S, has received a 2.65 crore price cut, with it being priced at 4.15 crore (ex-showroom), compared with 6.80 crore (ex-showroom) previously. The revised prices make Aston Martin’s India lineup considerably more accessible, although the extent of the reductions varies by model and body style.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 03 Nov 2026, 10:04 am IST

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