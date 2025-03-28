Aston Martin Vanquish: Five key aspects that make it worth 8.5 crore

Aston Martin has launched the 2025 Vanquish in India, bringing back the iconic nameplate after a six-year hiatus. Priced at ₹8.5 crore (ex-showroom), the new Vanquish is positioned as the brand’s flagship sports car. It features a twin-turbo V12 engine, a lightweight carbon-fibre body, and an updated chassis for improved handling. Here are five key highlights of the latest Vanquish:

1 Engine and performance The 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine in the new Vanquish produces 823 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque, making it one of Aston Martin’s most powerful models to date. The engine is paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels only. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 344 kmph. These figures put the Vanquish in direct competition with other high-performance supercars in its segment.

2 Chassis and suspension The Vanquish shares its basic bonded aluminium structure with the DB12 and Vantagebut with several structural reinforcements. The chassis has been stiffened, with a new cross brace for better torsional rigidity and an 80 mm added wheelbase to improve stability. The Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, along with larger anti-roll bars, contribute to improved ride quality and handling. Aston Martin claims these updates result in a 75% increase in lateral stiffness compared to the DBS 770 Ultimate, making the car more stable during high-speed cornering.

3 Exterior The Vanquish features an extensively reworked exterior design, with carbon-fibre body panels aimed at reducing weight while maintaining strength. The aerodynamic upgrades include a new front bumper, an aggressive rear diffuser, and redesigned air intakes to enhance cooling. The LED headlamps with new DRL signatures, along with Vulcan-inspired rear lights, contribute to the updated look. These improvements are not just cosmetic; they also enhance downforce and airflow efficiency which are crucial for stability at high speeds.

4 Interior and features Inside the Vanquish, the cabin blends luxury and modern technology. The driver gets a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, along with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering smartphone connectivity and navigation features. A notable addition is the panoramic sunroof, which allows natural light into the cabin while protecting occupants with UV-A and UV-B-filtering glass. The interior materials include premium leather, metal trims and carbon fibre elements.

5 Availability Aston Martin has announced that only 1,000 units of the Vanquish will be produced annually, making it an exclusive offering in the supercar market. The model’s limited availability, combined with its performance-focused upgrades, ensures that it remains a sought-after car for collectors and enthusiasts. Global deliveries are expected to begin in Q4 2025.

