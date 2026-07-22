Aston Martin Vanquish 25 breaks cover to celebrate 25 years of the flagship grand tourer

Aston Martin has unveiled the Vanquish 25, a limited-edition model created by Q by Aston Martin to mark 25 years since the first Vanquish debuted. The special version celebrates three generations of the British brand’s flagship nameplate with unique exterior and interior details, while keeping the focus on exclusivity. Only 50 examples will be made worldwide.

The Vanquish 25 is being offered in two body styles, with 25 Coupes and 25 Volantes planned for global markets. Buyers will also be able to choose between 2+0 and 2+2 seating layouts. That limited split underlines the car’s role as a collector-focused model rather than a volume product.

Aston Martin says the car was created through its bespoke Q by Aston Martin division, which handles special commissions and high-detail craftsmanship. The company describes the model as a fresh interpretation of the Vanquish line, drawing cues from the original 2001 car while adding newer hand-finishing methods and treatments.

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Exterior details

Visually, the Vanquish 25 is defined by a set of exclusive touches rather than a full redesign. It comes in Q Skye Silver paint and features Q Commission metal foil detailing on the side sills and shield vanes. There is also bespoke Aston Martin script foil detailing, stainless steel side strakes, a Q Commission exhaust finisher, unique Vanquish 25 badging and a subtle V motif on the 21-inch forged alloy wheels.

These changes are meant to distinguish the special edition without moving away from the overall shape of the standard Vanquish. The result is a car that looks familiar at a glance but carries enough unique elements to stand apart from the regular model.

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Cabin treatment

Inside, the changes continue with bespoke trim work and new material combinations. Aston Martin has added unique perforation patterns and trim splits, while the seatbacks are embroidered with the Vanquish 25 logo. The cabin also features laser-etched trim inlays, a bright red start/stop button in the centre console and a black Alcantara headlining.

Three interior colour options are available: Onyx Black, Oxford Tan and Phantom Grey. Together, these choices keep the cabin within Aston Martin’s traditional luxury formula while giving the special edition its own identity.

The Aston Martin Vanquish 25 features bespoke upholstery, embroidered seatbacks, laser-etched trim, a red start/stop button and exclusive interior finishes.

Heritage and performance

The launch also links the special edition to the current Vanquish, which arrived in 2024 as the most powerful flagship in Aston Martin’s 113-year history. The regular car uses a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 with 835 PS and 1000 Nm of torque. Aston Martin says it can reach 214 mph and sprint from 0- 62 mph in 3.3 seconds.

The company sees the Vanquish name as central to its modern story. The original model made its debut at the 2001 Geneva Motor Show, and the latest tribute is intended to reflect that legacy. As Vittorio Gabba, Head of Q at Aston Martin, said: “Anyone familiar with this iconic British brand knows the provenance of the name 'Vanquish' in our modern history.

“25 years on from the unveiling of the very first Vanquish, it is only right that we mark this nameplate's contribution to our heritage. Vanquish 25 builds on the extraordinary achievements of the modern, third-generation Vanquish with a carefully curated package of exterior and interior features that subtly celebrate this important milestone in our history."

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