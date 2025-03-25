Aston Martin Vanquish Volante teased before global debut. Here's what to expect

Aston Martin teased the Vanquish Volante globally on its social media channels right before its launch. This is the first teaser of the upcoming V12 convertible from the manufacturer. The new model is set to make its global debut on March 25. In the post caption, the carmaker used the hashtag “INTENSITYDRIVEN" to highlight the sporty performance of the benchmark product.

The design of the Vanquish Volante closely resembles that of the coupe, featuring a retractable top likely crafted from fabric rather than metal. Most of the coupe's styling elements will be retained, such as the prominent front grille and LED headlights. Its rear design will also mimic the coupe, showcasing vertically arranged LED taillights complemented by a central carbon fascia.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Aston Martin Vanquish 5203 cc 5203 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.85 Cr Compare View Offers Aston Martin DB11 5198 cc 5198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.29 Cr Compare View Offers Aston Martin DB12 5198 cc 5198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.59 Cr Compare View Offers Aston Martin Vantage 3982 cc 3982 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.99 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet 2999.0 cc 2999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers Maserati MC20 3000.0 cc 3000.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.69 Cr Compare View Offers

Mechanically, the Vanquish Volante will match the coupe, housing a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. This reinforced powertrain produces 824 hp at 6500 rpm and 1,000 Nm of torque across the 2500-5000 rpm range. An 8-speed automatic transmission will manage power delivery to the rear wheels through an electronic limited-slip differential.

Also Read : Aston Martin Valhalla: A look at the fresh V8 hybrid supercar

Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India

Aston Martin revealed the 2025 Vanquish in India on Friday, March 22, at a starting price of ₹8.85 crore (ex-showroom, excluding options). This marks the return of the Vanquish model after a six-year hiatus, having made its global debut in September 2024.

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish features matrix LED headlights, updated LED daytime running lights, and a stylish panoramic sunroof with UV protection. Inside, the car boasts a complete digital 10.25-inch driver display alongside a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers comprehensive connectivity. High-quality materials and a custom interior design ensure an opulent driving experience.

Also Read : 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India at ₹8.85 crore, its V12 engine makes 823 bhp!

More details about the 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante are yet to be established. On the other hand, the Vanquish is set to begin global deliveries in Q4 of 2025. With its exclusive production cap and great performance, it is set to rival other popular supercars in the market such as the Ferrari 12cilindri and Lamborghini Revuelto.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: