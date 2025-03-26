Aston Martin Vanquish Volante makes global debut. Here's what makes it special

Aston Martin has globally debuted the Vanquish Volante, an open-top supercar. The Aston Martin Vanquish Volante is the brand's fastest and most powerful convertible in the brand’s history. With its stunning design and blistering performance, the Vanquish Volante is set to redefine ultra-luxury high-performance motoring.

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante: Engine

At the heart of the Vanquish Volante is a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, delivering an impressive 823 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque. Capable of reaching a top speed of 344 kmph, it brings the thrill of the coupe with the added excitement of open-air driving.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed ZF gearbox, which is coupled with an advanced electronic differential for enhanced control. The car’s new Bilstein DTX dampers ensure optimal handling across different drive modes from Grand Touring to Sport.

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante: Chassis

Aston Martin’s engineering team worked to maintain the dynamic capability of the coupe while ensuring that the convertible version offered the same level of agility and precision. The car’s bonded aluminium structure provides a 75 per cent increase in lateral stiffness compared to previous convertibles, enhancing handling without compromising comfort.

Carbon ceramic brakes come standard, reducing weight and improving stopping power, while bespoke Pirelli P ZERO tyres ensure maximum grip. The traction and stability control systems adapt to different conditions allowing drivers to switch between preset modes for varying levels of control and engagement.

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante: Design

The Vanquish Volante retains the coupe’s stance, featuring a wide, muscular presence and smooth curves. However, there are also special design elements including F1®-inspired thermos louvres on the bonnet for cooling, an extended wheelbase for a more striking silhouette and a sculpted rear with a distinctive ‘floating’ shield design.

One of the car's key feature is its lightweight K-fold fabric roof which can be opened in 14 seconds and closed in 16 seconds while driving at speeds of up to 49 kmph. The roof is also remotely operated via the key fob.

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante: Interior

Inside, the Vanquish Volante offers a driver-focused cockpit with premium materials and state-of-the-art technology. The interior is crafted with high-quality leather and metal accents, maintaining the brand’s reputation for luxury. A 10.25-inch digital driver display and touchscreen infotainment system provide seamless connectivity and ease of use.

Aston Martin has partnered with Bowers & Wilkins to equip the car with a premium 15-speaker sound system, ensuring an immersive audio experience whether the roof is up or down. The car also features a mix of physical and touch-sensitive controls for intuitive operation.

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante: Availability and deliveries

For those seeking a personalised touch, Aston Martin’s Q division offers personalisation options ranging from unique upholstery to entirely custom-built components. The Vanquish Volante will be available to order in limited numbers with first deliveries expected in Q3 2025.

