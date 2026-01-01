|Engine
|5203 cc
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Vanquish V12, equipped with a 5.2L V12 Twin-Turbo and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹10.08 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Vanquish deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Vanquish V12 is available in 11 colour options: Supernova Red, Cosmos Orange, Cosmopolitan Yellow, Helios Yellow, Aura Green, Digital Violet, Epsilon Black, Ion Blue, Iridescent Emerald, Neutron White, Spirit Silver.
The Vanquish V12 is powered by a 5203 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 824 bhp @ 6500 rpm and 1000 Nm @ 2500 rpm of torque.
In the Vanquish's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari Purosangue SUV priced ₹10.5 Cr or the Lamborghini Revuelto priced ₹8.89 Cr.
The Vanquish V12 has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rain-sensing Wipers, Glove Box Lamp, Bluetooth Compatibility, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.