Aston Martin Vanquish Front Left Side
Aston Martin Vanquish Front Right Side
Aston Martin Vanquish Rear Left View
Aston Martin Vanquish Right Side View
Aston Martin Vanquish Front View
Aston Martin Vanquish Front Wiper
6/21

Aston Martin Vanquish V12

10.08 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Aston Martin Vanquish Key Specs
Engine5203 cc
Mileage12 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Vanquish V12

Vanquish V12 Prices

The Vanquish V12, equipped with a 5.2L V12 Twin-Turbo and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹10.08 Crore (ex-showroom).

Vanquish V12 Mileage

All variants of the Vanquish deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Vanquish V12 Colours

The Vanquish V12 is available in 11 colour options: Supernova Red, Cosmos Orange, Cosmopolitan Yellow, Helios Yellow, Aura Green, Digital Violet, Epsilon Black, Ion Blue, Iridescent Emerald, Neutron White, Spirit Silver.

Vanquish V12 Engine and Transmission

The Vanquish V12 is powered by a 5203 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 824 bhp @ 6500 rpm and 1000 Nm @ 2500 rpm of torque.

Vanquish V12 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Vanquish's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari Purosangue SUV priced ₹10.5 Cr or the Lamborghini Revuelto priced ₹8.89 Cr.

Vanquish V12 Specs & Features

The Vanquish V12 has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rain-sensing Wipers, Glove Box Lamp, Bluetooth Compatibility, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.

Aston Martin Vanquish V12 Price

Vanquish V12

₹10.08 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,85,00,000
RTO
89,00,000
Insurance
34,44,225
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,08,44,725
EMI@21,67,546/mo
Aston Martin Vanquish V12 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
5.2L V12 Twin-Turbo
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1000 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
824 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
5203 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
345 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
275/35/ZR21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
120 mm
Length
4850 mm
Wheelbase
2885 mm
Kerb Weight
1774 kg
Height
1290 mm
Width
2044 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
248 litres
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
82 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
All

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
15
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Aston Martin Vanquish V12 EMI
EMI19,50,792 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,07,60,252
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,07,60,252
Interest Amount
2,62,87,257
Payable Amount
11,70,47,509

VanquishvsPurosangue SUV
VanquishvsRevuelto
VanquishvsSpectre
Vantage Price in Delhi
Q3 Sportback Price in Delhi
2 Series Gran Coupe Price in Delhi
M4 Competition Price in Delhi
M4 CS Price in Delhi
View all Popular Coupe Cars

View all Popular Luxury Cars

  Popular
View all Aston Martin Cars

