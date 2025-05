Zontes 350X Price:

Zontes 350X is priced between Rs. 2.99 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Zontes 350X?

The Zontes 350X is available in 3 variants - Black and Green, Silver and Orange, Silver Black.

What are the Zontes 350X colour options?

Zontes 350X comes in three colour options: Green Black, Silver Black, Silver Orange.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Zontes 350X?

Zontes 350X comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Zontes 350X?

Zontes 350X rivals are Zontes 350T, Triumph Scrambler 400 XC, TVS RTX 300, KTM 390 Adventure X, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 250 Adventure.

What is the mileage of Zontes 350X?

Zontes 350X comes with a mileage of 36 kmpl (Company claimed).