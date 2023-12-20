Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Veraval starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Veraval starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Veraval for best offers.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Veraval includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Veraval, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Veraval and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Veraval.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price