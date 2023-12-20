Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Uttarkashi starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Uttarkashi starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Uttarkashi for best offers. Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Uttarkashi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Uttarkashi, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Uttarkashi and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Uttarkashi. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs