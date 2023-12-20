Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Pattambi starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Pattambi starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Pattambi for best offers.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Pattambi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Pattambi, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Pattambi and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Pattambi.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price