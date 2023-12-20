Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Palghar starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Palghar starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Palghar for best offers. Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Palghar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Palghar, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Palghar and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Palghar. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs