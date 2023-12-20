Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Nilambur starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Nilambur starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Nilambur for best offers. Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Nilambur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Nilambur, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Nilambur and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Nilambur. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs