Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Medak starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Medak starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Medak for best offers.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Medak includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Medak, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Medak and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Medak.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price