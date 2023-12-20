Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Mangalore for best offers.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Mangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Mangalore, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Mangalore and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Mangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs
