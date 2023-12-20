Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Khanna starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Khanna starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Khanna for best offers. Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Khanna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Khanna, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Khanna and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Khanna. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs