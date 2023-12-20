Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Giridih starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Giridih starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Giridih for best offers. Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Giridih includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Giridih, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Giridih and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Giridih. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs