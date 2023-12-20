Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Bijoynagar starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Bijoynagar starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Bijoynagar for best offers. Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Bijoynagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Bijoynagar, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Bijoynagar and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Bijoynagar. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs