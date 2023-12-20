Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Agar Malwa starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Agar Malwa starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Agar Malwa for best offers. Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Agar Malwa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Agar Malwa, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Agar Malwa and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Agar Malwa. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs