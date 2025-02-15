HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vespa VXL 125
View all Images

VESPA VXL 125

Launched in Jul 2020

₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
VXL 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 124.45 cc

VXL 125: 124.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 45.0 kmpl

VXL 125: 45 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 9.78 ps

VXL 125: 9.78 ps

Speed

Category Average: 73.0 kmph

VXL 125: 90.0 kmph

About Vespa VXL 125

Vespa VXL 125 The Vespa VXL 125 is one of the most commonly seen Vespas on Indian roads. The iconic round headlight and unique styling makes this 124.45 cc scooter stand out of the crowd.
Vespa VXL 125 Variants
Vespa VXL 125 price starts at ₹ 1.31 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
STD₹1.31 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
90 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Dual₹1.33 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
90 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Seat Type: Single
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Vespa VXL 125 Images

9 images
Vespa VXL 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power9.78 PS
Body TypeScooters
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage45 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine124.0 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Vespa VXL 125 comparison with similar bikes

Vespa VXL 125
Vespa ZX 125
Honda Activa E
ADMS DB
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2
ADMS EVA
Ather Energy 450S
Prevail Electric Elite
VLF Tennis
Okaya EV Motofaast
Deltic Trento
₹1.31 Lakhs*
₹1.18 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.33 Lakhs*
₹1.35 Lakhs*
₹1.35 Lakhs*
₹1.3 Lakhs*
₹1.3 Lakhs*
₹1.3 Lakhs*
₹1.29 Lakhs*
₹1.28 Lakhs*
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
119 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
88 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Vespa Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Hujo International
447, Azadpur Opposite Adarsh Nagar Police Station, Delhi 110033
+91 - 9873897924
Mehar Motors (Najafgarh)
Wz 1 Gopal Nagar Bahadurgarh Road Opposite Dtc Bus Terminal Najafgarh, Delhi 110043
+91 - 9971261771
Bhawani Auto
A-3/31/1Radheypuri Ext,Main Road, Jagatpuri, Delhi 110051
Shiva Automobiles
C4/10 Main 100 Feet Road Nagar (Old Plot No. 17, Out Of Khasra No.85, Vill. Babarpur), Delhi 110094
+91 - 9350025850
BHAWANI REALTECH PVT. LTD.
"S-3, Upper Ground Floor, Okhla Industrial Area Phase-Ii, Okhla, Delhi 110020
+91 - 8588999009
Sanctuary Motors
Red Light, 1/21 Near Pnb, Tilak Nagar Rd, Ganesh Nagar, Delhi 110018
See All Vespa Dealers in Delhi

Popular Vespa Bikes

Vespa VXL 125 EMI

STD
124.45 | 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
₹ 1.31 Lakhs*
STD
124.45 | 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
₹1.31 Lakhs*
Dual
9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm | 90 kmph | 281.2 Km
₹1.33 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2318.61/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Cars & BikesNew BikesVespa BikesVespa VXL 125