Vespa VXL 125 The Vespa VXL 125 is one of the most commonly seen Vespas on Indian roads. The iconic round headlight and unique styling makes this 124.45 cc scooter stand out of the crowd.



Vespa VXL 125 Launch Dates:



The BS6 version of Vespa VXL 125 was launched in India in August 2020.



Vespa VXL 125 Price:



Vespa is selling the VXL 125 model in India for 1.33-1.35 Lakhs ex-showroom, Dehi.



Vespa VXL 125 Design:



Design of VXL 125 was inspired from the Vespa LX 125 that was sold in India till 2011. A circular cut-out on the apron is one of the main design difference between the LX and VXL. The VXL gets arrow-head shaped cut-out on the apron. The round headlight is another noteworthy design feature of the Vespa VXL 125. This scooter is available in Yellow, White, Matt Black, Maze Grey, Red and Azzurro Provenza (bright light blue) colours.



Vespa VXL 125 Dimension:



The Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side-arm front suspension has anti-dive characteristics. The dual effect hydraulic shock absorber has four adjustable positions. The broad front tyre and broader rear tyre sit on a pair of alloy wheels.



Vespa VXL 125 Features:



The VXL 125 gets LED headlight and DRL. The DRL comfortably sits in the middle of the round headlight. The instrument cluster is all digital except the speedometer. Apart from these, a USB charger is present in the under-seat along with an under-seat light.



Vespa VXL 125 Engine and Performance:



A 124.45cc single-cylinder, air cooled engine provides the scooter with 9.92 PS power at 7,500 RPM and 9.60 Nm torque at 5,500 RPM. The 3 valve configuration on the fuel injected engine is quite unique in scooters. This engine is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.



Vespa VXL 125 Mileage:



The Vespa VXL 125 is known to return a mileage of 45 to about 55 kilometers a litre. The scooter has a 7.4 litre fuel tank.



Vespa VXL 125 Rivals:



The closest rival to Vespa's classic Italian styling is Yamaha Fascino. Rivals from the 125cc scooter class include TVS NTorq, TVS Jupiter, Honda Dio, Honda Grazia, Suzuki Access, Suzuki Burgman Street, Yamaha RayZR, Hero Maestro, Aprilia SR 125, Aprilia Storm 125 and Aprilia SXR 125.