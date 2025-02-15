Launched in Jul 2020
Category Average: 124.45 cc
VXL 125: 124.0 cc
Category Average: 45.0 kmpl
VXL 125: 45 kmpl
Category Average: 9.78 ps
VXL 125: 9.78 ps
Category Average: 73.0 kmph
VXL 125: 90.0 kmph
|Max Power
|9.78 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.0 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
Vespa VXL 125
₹1.31 Lakhs*
₹1.18 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.33 Lakhs*
₹1.35 Lakhs*
₹1.35 Lakhs*
₹1.29 Lakhs*
₹1.28 Lakhs*
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
119 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
88 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
