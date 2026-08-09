In 2026 Vespa SXL 150 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXL 150 engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SXL 150 vs VXL 125 Comparison