What is the on-road price of Vespa 125 in West Garo Hills? The on-road price of Vespa 125 Tech in West Garo Hills is Rs. 2.22 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Vespa 125 in West Garo Hills? The RTO charges for Vespa 125 Tech in West Garo Hills amount to Rs. 21,120, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Vespa 125 in West Garo Hills? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Vespa 125 in West Garo Hills is Rs. 3,088.