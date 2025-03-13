What is the on-road price of Vespa 125 in Dungarpur? The on-road price of Vespa 125 Tech in Dungarpur is Rs. 2.22 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Vespa 125 in Dungarpur? The RTO charges for Vespa 125 Tech in Dungarpur amount to Rs. 21,120, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Vespa 125 in Dungarpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Vespa 125 in Dungarpur is Rs. 3,088.