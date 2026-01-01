hamburger icon
TVS Raider SXC Dual Disc

4 out of 5
1.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Raider Key Specs
Engine124.8 cc
View all Raider specs and features

Raider SXC Dual Disc

Raider SXC Dual Disc Prices

The Raider SXC Dual Disc, is listed at ₹1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Raider SXC Dual Disc Mileage

All variants of the Raider offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Raider SXC Dual Disc Colours

The Raider SXC Dual Disc is available in 6 colour options: Black Panther, Blazing Blue, Fiery Yellow, Iron Man, Striking Red, Wicked Black.

Raider SXC Dual Disc Engine and Transmission

The Raider SXC Dual Disc is powered by a 124.8 cc engine.

Raider SXC Dual Disc vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Raider's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 priced between ₹92.18 Thousands - 98.4 Thousands or the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 priced ₹1.08 Lakhs.

Raider SXC Dual Disc Specs & Features

The Raider SXC Dual Disc has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

TVS Raider SXC Dual Disc Price

Raider SXC Dual Disc

₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
93,800
RTO
7,504
Insurance
6,542
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,07,846
EMI@2,318/mo
Close

TVS Raider SXC Dual Disc Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2070 mm
Wheelbase
1326 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Height
1028 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
785 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 17, Rear :-110/80 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
99 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm
Max Torque
11.75 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air and Oil Cooled Single Cylinder, SI
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate Type
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Monoshock, 5 Step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Technology, Human Machine Interface Buttons, Live Match Scores and Weather Updates, iGo Assist, Helmet Indication, Glide Through Technology , Ambient Sensor, SmartXonnect
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
TVS Raider SXC Dual Disc EMI
EMI2,086 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
97,061
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
97,061
Interest Amount
28,112
Payable Amount
1,25,173

TVS Raider other Variants

Raider Drum

₹ 93,556*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,500
RTO
6,440
Insurance
6,616
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,556
EMI@2,011/mo
Close

Raider Single Seat

₹1 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,500
RTO
6,920
Insurance
6,731
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,151
EMI@2,153/mo
View breakup

Raider Split Seat

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,500
RTO
7,240
Insurance
6,808
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,548
EMI@2,247/mo
View breakup

Raider iGo

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,500
RTO
7,240
Insurance
6,808
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,548
EMI@2,247/mo
View breakup

Raider Super Squad Edition

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
91,600
RTO
7,328
Insurance
6,829
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,757
EMI@2,273/mo
View breakup

Raider SmartXonnect

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,500
RTO
7,560
Insurance
6,885
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,945
EMI@2,342/mo
View breakup

Raider TFT Dual Disc

₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,600
RTO
7,648
Insurance
6,580
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,828
EMI@2,361/mo
View breakup

view all specs and features

