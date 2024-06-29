HT Auto

TVS Raider Split Seat

4 out of 5
TVS Raider Right View
TVS Raider Right Side View
TVS Raider Front Left View
TVS Raider Left Side View
TVS Raider Front View
TVS Raider Headlight
1.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Raider Key Specs
Engine124.8 cc
Power11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Speed99 kmph
View all Raider specs and features

Raider Split Seat Latest Updates

Raider falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Raider Split Seat in Delhi is Rs. 1.14 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Split Seat is

  • Fuel Capacity: 10 L
  • Max Power: 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
    TVS Raider Split Seat Price

    Split Seat
    ₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    96,987
    RTO
    10,668
    Insurance
    6,609
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,14,264
    EMI@2,456/mo
    TVS Raider Split Seat Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    10 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Wheelbase
    1326 mm
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Additional Storage
    Yes
    Height
    1028 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Max Speed
    99 kmph
    Max Power
    11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Engine Type
    Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
    Max Torque
    11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Transmission
    Manual
    Displacement
    124.8 cc
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    TVS Raider Split Seat EMI
    EMI2,210 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,02,837
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,02,837
    Interest Amount
    29,785
    Payable Amount
    1,32,622

    TVS Raider other Variants

    Single Seat
    ₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    95,219
    RTO
    7,617
    Insurance
    6,572
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,09,408
    EMI@2,352/mo
    SmartXonnect
    ₹1.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
