Raider falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Raider Split Seat in Delhi is Rs. 1.14 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Split Seat isRaider falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Raider Split Seat in Delhi is Rs. 1.14 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Split Seat is 10 L litres. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, USB Charging Port and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 10 L
Max Power: 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Engine Type: Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SI