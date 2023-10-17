Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Jupiter 125 on road price in Paonta Sahib starts from Rs. 92,130.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 96,980 in Paonta Sahib.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter 125 Disc.
TVS Jupiter 125 on road price breakup in Paonta Sahib includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Paonta Sahib, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Paonta Sahib and Evolet Raptor starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Paonta Sahib.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 92,130 TVS Jupiter 125 Disc ₹ 96,980
