TVS Jupiter 125 on road price in Solan starts from Rs. 92,130.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 96,980 in Solan.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter 125 Disc.
Visit your nearest
TVS Jupiter 125 dealers and showrooms in Solan for best offers.
TVS Jupiter 125 on road price breakup in Solan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter 125 is mainly compared to Seeka Vatsal250 which starts at Rs. 72,910 in Solan, Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Solan and Hero Xoom 125R starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Solan.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 92,130 TVS Jupiter 125 Disc ₹ 96,980
