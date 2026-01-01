hamburger icon
TVS Apache RTX 300 Front Righ View
1/16
TVS Apache RTX 300 Front Left View
2/16
TVS Apache RTX 300 Speedometer View
3/16
TVS Apache RTX 300 Switch View
4/16
TVS Apache RTX 300 Side Mirror View
5/16
TVS Apache RTX 300 Rear Tyre View
6/16

TVS Apache RTX 300 Base

2.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTX 300 Key Specs
Engine299.1 cc
View all Apache RTX 300 specs and features

Apache RTX 300 Base

Apache RTX 300 Base Prices

The Apache RTX 300 Base, is listed at ₹2.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Apache RTX 300 Base Mileage

All variants of the Apache RTX 300 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Apache RTX 300 Base Colours

The Apache RTX 300 Base is available in 5 colour options: Lightning Black, Metallic Blue, Tarn Bronze, Viper Green, Pearl White.

Apache RTX 300 Base Engine and Transmission

The Apache RTX 300 Base is powered by a 299.1 cc engine.

Apache RTX 300 Base vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Apache RTX 300's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure priced between ₹1.98 Lakhs - 2.27 Lakhs or the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] priced between ₹1.98 Lakhs - 2.07 Lakhs.

Apache RTX 300 Base Specs & Features

The Apache RTX 300 Base has Riding Modes, Bluetooth Connectivity and Display.

TVS Apache RTX 300 Base Price

Apache RTX 300 Base

₹2.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,000
RTO
15,920
Insurance
12,036
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,26,956
EMI@4,878/mo
TVS Apache RTX 300 Base Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2176 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm
Height
1400 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm
Width
885 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80 - 19, Rear :-150/70 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
35 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
62.6 mm
Max Torque
28.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
299.1 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, 4 Valve
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-Plate Lean Segment Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
USD Forks, 41mm, Travel - 180 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with Floating Piston, Travel - 180 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Additional Features
Ride Mode - Urban | Rain | Tour | Rally, TVS SmartXonnect
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
TVS Apache RTX 300 Base EMI
EMI4,390 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,04,260
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,04,260
Interest Amount
59,161
Payable Amount
2,63,421

TVS Apache RTX 300 other Variants

Apache RTX 300 Top

₹2.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,14,000
RTO
17,120
Insurance
12,289
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,43,409
EMI@5,232/mo
Apache RTX 300 BTO

₹2.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,29,000
RTO
18,320
Insurance
12,541
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,59,861
EMI@5,585/mo
