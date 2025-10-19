hamburger icon
Apache RTX 300PriceMileageColoursImages
TVS Apache RTX 300 Front Righ View
1/16
TVS Apache RTX 300 Front Left View
2/16
TVS Apache RTX 300 Speedometer View
3/16
TVS Apache RTX 300 Switch View
4/16
TVS Apache RTX 300 Side Mirror View
5/16
TVS Apache RTX 300 Rear Tyre View
View all Images
6/16

TVS Apache RTX 300 Specifications

TVS Apache RTX 300 starting price is Rs. 1,99,000 in India. TVS Apache RTX 300 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a 299.1 cc engine. TVS Apache RTX 300 mileage is 32 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.99 - 2.29 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

TVS Apache RTX 300 Specs

TVS Apache RTX 300 comes with 299.1 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Apache RTX 300 starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Apache RTX 300 ...Read More

TVS Apache RTX 300 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
BTO
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2176 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Height
1400 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm
Width
885 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80 - 19, Rear :-150/70 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
35 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
62.6 mm
Max Torque
28.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
299.1 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, 4 Valve
Clutch
Wet Multi-Plate Lean Segment Assist and Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
USD Forks, 41mm, Travel - 180 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with Floating Piston, Travel - 180 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Additional Features
Ride Mode - Urban | Rain | Tour | Rally, TVS SmartXonnect
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah

TVS Apache RTX 300 Alternatives

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure

1.98 - 2.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Adventure Specs
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

1.98 - 2.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Adventure [2024] Specs
UPCOMING
Hero 450 ADV

Hero 450 ADV

2.2 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

2.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
250 Adventure Specs
Suzuki V-Strom SX

Suzuki V-Strom SX

1.98 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
V-Strom SX Specs
Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400

2.33 - 2.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Dominar 400 Specs

TVS Apache RTX 300 Related News

View all
 TVS Apache RTX 300 Related News

TVS Apache RTX 300 Variants & Price List

TVS Apache RTX 300 price starts at ₹ 1.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTX 300 comes in 3 variants. TVS Apache RTX 300's top variant is BTO

1.99 Lakhs*
299.1 cc
35 PS
2.14 Lakhs*
299.1 cc
35 PS
2.29 Lakhs*
299.1 cc
35 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details