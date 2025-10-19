TVS Apache RTX 300 comes with 299.1 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Apache RTX 300 starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Apache RTX 300 sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
TVS Apache RTX 300 price starts at ₹ 1.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTX 300 comes in 3 variants. TVS Apache RTX 300's top variant is BTO
₹1.99 Lakhs*
299.1 cc
35 PS
₹2.14 Lakhs*
299.1 cc
35 PS
₹2.29 Lakhs*
299.1 cc
35 PS
Popular TVS Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2026
Popular Bikes in India 2026
Upcoming Bikes in India 2026