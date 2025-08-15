TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] on road price in Sahibabad starts from Rs. 1.83 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] dealers and showrooms in Sahibabad for best offers.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] on road price breakup in Sahibabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in Sahibabad (Rs. 1.49 Lakhs), Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price in Sahibabad (Rs. 1.6 Lakhs) and KTM 125 Duke 2025 price in Sahibabad (Rs. 1.75 Lakhs).