Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 2.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 2.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel is mainly compared to Bajaj Dominar 250 which starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs in New Delhi, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 which starts at Rs. 2.07 Lakhs in New Delhi and CFMoto 300SR starting at Rs. 2.49 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD ₹ 2.40 Lakhs