Royal Enfield Scram 440 Front Right Side
1/17
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Left Side View
2/17
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Rear Left View
3/17
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Right Side View
4/17
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Rear View
5/17
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Discbreak View
6/17

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Force

2.70 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Key Specs
Engine443 cc
View all Scram 440 specs and features

Scram 440 Force

Scram 440 Force Prices

The Scram 440 Force, is listed at ₹2.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scram 440 Force Mileage

All variants of the Scram 440 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scram 440 Force Colours

The Scram 440 Force is available in 5 colour options: Force Blue, Force Grey, Force Teal, Trail Blue, Trail Green.

Scram 440 Force Engine and Transmission

The Scram 440 Force is powered by a 443 cc engine.

Scram 440 Force vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scram 440's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Scrambler 400 X priced ₹2.68 Lakhs or the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler priced between ₹1.95 Lakhs - 1.99 Lakhs.

Scram 440 Force Specs & Features

The Scram 440 Force has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Force Price

Scram 440 Force

₹2.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,30,641
RTO
18,981
Insurance
20,467
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,70,089
EMI@5,805/mo
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Force Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Length
2165 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm
Height
1170 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
840 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-120/90-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
120 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
25.42 PS @ 6250 rpm
Stroke
86 mm
Max Torque
34 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
443 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, air-cooled, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plates
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Half Duplex Split Cradle Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 41mm forks, 190 mm

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Force EMI
EMI5,225 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,43,080
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,43,080
Interest Amount
70,404
Payable Amount
3,13,484

Royal Enfield Scram 440 other Variants

Scram 440 Trail

₹2.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,23,131
RTO
18,380
Insurance
20,395
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,61,906
EMI@5,629/mo
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Alternatives

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

2.68 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scram 440vsScrambler 400 X
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

1.95 - 1.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scram 440vsScrambler

Cromwell 1200 Price in Delhi
Cromwell 1200 X Price in Delhi
Crossfire 500 X Price in Delhi
Crossfire 500 XC Price in Delhi
View upcoming Bikes

view all specs and features

