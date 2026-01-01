|Engine
|743 cc
The Himalayan 750 Viking Bronze and Siberia White, is listed at ₹5.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Himalayan 750 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Himalayan 750 Viking Bronze and Siberia White is available in 5 colour options: Antarctic Silver, Aztec Green, Siberia White, Teutonic Black, Viking Bronze.
The Himalayan 750 Viking Bronze and Siberia White is powered by a 743 cc engine.
In the Himalayan 750's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 390 Adventure R priced ₹3.88 Lakhs or the Kawasaki KLX 140R F priced ₹4.11 Lakhs.
The Himalayan 750 Viking Bronze and Siberia White has Low Fuel Indicator, Immobilizer, Call/SMS Alerts, Windscreen, Service Due Indicator, Kill Switch, Hazard Light Switch, Distance To Empty, Roadside Assistance and Multi-function Lock.