|Engine
|443 cc
The Himalayan 440 STD, is listed at ₹2.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Himalayan 440 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Himalayan 440 STD is powered by a 443 cc engine.
In the Himalayan 440's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 390 Adventure priced ₹2.88 Lakhs or the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC priced ₹2.99 Lakhs.
The Himalayan 440 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Windscreen, Exhaust Heat Shield, Idle Stop/Start, Kill Switch, Distance To Empty, Rear Footpegs, Multi-function Lock, Physical Key and Pass Switch.
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