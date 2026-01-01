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Himalayan 440PriceSpecifications
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Front Left View
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Left View
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Front View
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Rear Right View
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Headlight View
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Disc Break View
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 STD

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2.70 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Key Specs
Engine443 cc
View all Himalayan 440 specs and features

Himalayan 440 STD

Himalayan 440 STD Prices

The Himalayan 440 STD, is listed at ₹2.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Himalayan 440 STD Mileage

All variants of the Himalayan 440 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Himalayan 440 STD Engine and Transmission

The Himalayan 440 STD is powered by a 443 cc engine.

Himalayan 440 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Himalayan 440's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 390 Adventure priced ₹2.88 Lakhs or the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC priced ₹2.99 Lakhs.

Himalayan 440 STD Specs & Features

The Himalayan 440 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Windscreen, Exhaust Heat Shield, Idle Stop/Start, Kill Switch, Distance To Empty, Rear Footpegs, Multi-function Lock, Physical Key and Pass Switch.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 STD Price

Himalayan 440 STD

₹2.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,29,000
RTO
19,820
Insurance
20,691
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,69,511
EMI@5,793/mo
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Length
2190 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm
Kerb Weight
800 mm
Height
1370 mm
Width
840 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
25.42 PS @ 6250 rpm
Stroke
86 mm
Max Torque
34 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
443 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6.2
Bore
81 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41mm forks
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Windscreen
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Idle Stop/Start
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Additional Features
Semi-synthetic, SAE 15W-50, API SL, Grade JASO MA2
Physical Key
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 STD EMI
EMI5,214 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,42,559
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,42,559
Interest Amount
70,253
Payable Amount
3,12,812

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Alternatives

KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure

2.88 Lakhs
Himalayan 440vs390 Adventure
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.99 Lakhs
Himalayan 440vsScrambler 400 XC
Zontes 350T

Zontes 350T

2.75 - 2.99 Lakhs
Himalayan 440vs350T
KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

2.46 Lakhs
Himalayan 440vs250 Adventure
Zontes 350X

Zontes 350X

2.99 Lakhs Onwards
Himalayan 440vs350X

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