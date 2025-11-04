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Royal Enfield Bullet 650 On Road Price in Ankleshwar

3.8 out of 5
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3.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Bullet 650 Price in

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 on road price in Ankleshwar starts from Rs. 3.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Bullet 650 dealers and showrooms in Ankleshwar for best offers. Bullet 650 on road price breakup in Ankleshwar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bullet 650 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Classic 650 price in Ankleshwar (Rs. 3.61 Lakhs), Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 price in Ankleshwar (Rs. 3.15 Lakhs) and Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 price in Ankleshwar (Rs. 3.99 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 STD ₹ 3.65 Lakhs

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
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Bullet 650 STD

₹3.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
647.95 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,64,856
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ankleshwar)
3,64,856
EMI@7,842/mo
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Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.61 - 3.75 Lakhs
Classic 650 Price in Delhi
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs
+2
Interceptor 650 Price in Delhi
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs
+2
Super Meteor 650 Price in Delhi
Keeway V302C

Keeway V302C

4.22 Lakhs
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BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650

3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs
+1
Gold Star 650 Price in Delhi
QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300

3.19 Lakhs Onwards
SRV 300 Price in Delhi

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 User Reviews & Ratings

3.9
104 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
5
3 & aboverating star
10
4 & aboverating star
79
5 ratingrating star
10
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User Reviews

A Reliable Companion for Touring
It is a good bike with a power-packed engine. With a low center of gravity and wider tyres, the bike remains stable and offers excellent road grip. The looks from every angle appeal to bike enthusiasts who treat their machines with passion and pride. It also encourages women riders with its ease of handling. Personally, it was a smooth and enjoyable experience, with user-friendly controls and effortless operation. The engine vibrations have been minimized, making the ride more refined. Overall, it’s a durable and value-for-money machine, priced affordably. Moreover, it brings back nostalgia and perfectly revives the old punchline – 'Let the boys have their toys, be a man and ride a Bullet
By: Surojit Banerjee (Nov 4, 2025)
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Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Related News

The Bullet 650 and Classic 650 may share the same twin-cylinder platform, but their styling takes Royal Enfield heritage in two distinct directions.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs Classic 650: What sets the twins apart?
29 May 2026
The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 first landed on Indian soil at Motoverse 2025, held in Goa
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 launched at 3.65 lakh
29 May 2026
The Bullet 650 shares its underpinnings with the Classic 650.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 review: This one is all about feel
28 May 2026
If the Classic 650, launched a year back at EICMA 2024, was aimed at recapturing the old-school spirit of post-war motorcycles, then this new Bullet 650 is simply heritage made real.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs Classic 650: Design, specs and features compared
5 Nov 2025
The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 has been unveiled at the EICMA 2025 trade show and it will be sold in Cannon Black and Battalion Blue variants
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 debuts at EICMA 2025 with parallel-twin power and heritage DNA
4 Nov 2025
View all
 Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Related News

Royal Enfield Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
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